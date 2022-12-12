JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target to GBX 700

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 675 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($8.54) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LCSHF. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.71) to GBX 589 ($7.18) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 630 ($7.68) to GBX 645 ($7.86) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 760 ($9.27) to GBX 770 ($9.39) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 517 ($6.30) to GBX 546 ($6.66) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Lancashire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lancashire presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $646.86.

Lancashire Stock Performance

Lancashire stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52. Lancashire has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

