JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Target Price to GBX 1,350

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,550 ($18.90) to GBX 1,350 ($16.46) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on BYLOF. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
Big Yellow Group Price Performance
BYLOF opened at $13.88 on Friday. Big Yellow Group has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $23.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67.
About Big Yellow Group
Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.
