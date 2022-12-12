JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Target Price to GBX 505

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.46) to GBX 505 ($6.16) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BTLCY. Panmure Gordon raised British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC raised British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 330 ($4.02) to GBX 345 ($4.21) in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British Land from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $507.50.

British Land Stock Performance

BTLCY stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. British Land has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12.

British Land Cuts Dividend

British Land Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0968 per share. This represents a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

