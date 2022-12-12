KBR, Inc. (KBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

KBR has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. KBR has a payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KBR to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of KBR stock opened at $50.87 on Monday. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. Analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on KBR to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KBR

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in KBR by 103.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in KBR by 112.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.