Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives $670.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $670.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PPRUY shares. Barclays cut Kering from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Kering from €900.00 ($947.37) to €610.00 ($642.11) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kering from €700.00 ($736.84) to €520.00 ($547.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Kering from €715.00 ($752.63) to €690.00 ($726.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Kering Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Kering has a one year low of $41.30 and a one year high of $84.02.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

