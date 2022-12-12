Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Price Target Cut to €62.00

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €64.00 ($67.37) to €62.00 ($65.26) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KGSPY. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Kingspan Group from €83.00 ($87.37) to €73.00 ($76.84) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kingspan Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kingspan Group from €90.00 ($94.74) to €83.00 ($87.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kingspan Group from €48.00 ($50.53) to €54.00 ($56.84) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kingspan Group from €68.00 ($71.58) to €66.00 ($69.47) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingspan Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $119.97.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

