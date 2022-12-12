Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 36,553 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 292.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock opened at $65.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.67.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.03%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Compass Point dropped their price target on Comerica to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

