Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 131,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $20.35.

