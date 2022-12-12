Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 79,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $572,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 233,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 68,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

NYSE:JEF opened at $35.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.39. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.