Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 72,896 SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of SpartanNash as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 378,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,649,000 after acquiring an additional 263,582 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after acquiring an additional 190,800 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 70,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Price Performance

SpartanNash stock opened at $31.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.71. SpartanNash has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $37.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.89.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SPTN shares. StockNews.com downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

