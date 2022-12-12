Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.81 Million in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,294,000 after acquiring an additional 145,688 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,406,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after acquiring an additional 145,323 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,328,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,141,000 after acquiring an additional 65,546 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,128,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 605,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,507,000 after purchasing an additional 47,872 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AVEM opened at $51.89 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $65.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60.

