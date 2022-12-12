Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.99 Million in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 47.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Blackstone
In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,912,561.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,912,561.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Stock Performance
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.70%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.90.
Blackstone Profile
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone (BX)
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.