Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.99 Million in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 47.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,912,561.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,912,561.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $78.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.58. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.15 and a 12-month high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.90.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

