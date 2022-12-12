Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.01 Million in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Horizon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in First Horizon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in First Horizon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in First Horizon by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Price Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $24.48 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

