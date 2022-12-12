Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.10 Million in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 347.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 42,234 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,634,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $110.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.27. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.