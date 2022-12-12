Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.12 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after purchasing an additional 564,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after purchasing an additional 279,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,812,000 after purchasing an additional 263,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $450.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.