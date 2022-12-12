Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $219.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.31.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

