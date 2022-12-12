Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 400.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Trading Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $471.63 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $482.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.60.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
