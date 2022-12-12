Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,950 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Boeing by 274.4% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Boeing by 114.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,962 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 11.2% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.41.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $179.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.04. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67. The company has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.