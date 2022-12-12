Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 47,937 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 166,923 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 123,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 21,655 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $44.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.27. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $53.62.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.