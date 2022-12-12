Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.25 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $79,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $97.43 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $106.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.14 and its 200 day moving average is $99.52.

