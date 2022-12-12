Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRG. Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of KRG stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -151.72%.

In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $1,012,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 823,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,927,725.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $712,239.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 791,452 shares in the company, valued at $17,586,063.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $1,012,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 823,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,927,725.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,713. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 71.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

