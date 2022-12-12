KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $43.69 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 12th. KOK has a market capitalization of $43.69 million and approximately $725,862.22 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0874 or 0.00000514 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00012338 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00045147 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005835 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00239477 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003711 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.08796858 USD and is down -6.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $944,443.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

