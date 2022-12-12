Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Truist Financial

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KFY. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair lowered Korn Ferry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $78.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 475.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 8,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

