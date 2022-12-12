Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Truist Financial

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on KFY. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair lowered Korn Ferry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.00.
Korn Ferry stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $78.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 475.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 8,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
