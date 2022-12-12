Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives $39.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 44.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,149 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 135.2% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,826,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,977 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 25.7% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,416,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,015,000 after purchasing an additional 902,605 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 33.8% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,412,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,865,000 after purchasing an additional 862,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 1,503.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 910,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,635,000 after purchasing an additional 853,877 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of KURA opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $19.93.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.