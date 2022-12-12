L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $270.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $215.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.33.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,236 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,538 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,364 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

