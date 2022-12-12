Lake Street Capital Trims Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Target Price to $23.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $17.56 on Friday. Domo has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $601.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11.

In other news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 50,011 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $644,141.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 50,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $644,141.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 5,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $100,214.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,626.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,215 shares of company stock worth $1,799,315 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domo by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Domo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Domo by 11.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 90.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 6.9% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

