LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €86.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($90.53) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €62.00 ($65.26) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($89.47) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €91.00 ($95.79) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($91.58) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €89.00 ($93.68) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

FRA:LEG opened at €63.12 ($66.44) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €62.81 and its 200 day moving average price is €74.19. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($79.13) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($103.68).

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

