Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) PT Lowered to €93.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €95.00 ($100.00) to €93.00 ($97.89) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Legrand from €97.00 ($102.11) to €86.00 ($90.53) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Legrand from €97.00 ($102.11) to €89.00 ($93.68) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Legrand from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Legrand from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €85.00 ($89.47) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Legrand from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Legrand Trading Up 0.6 %

LGRDY opened at $16.56 on Thursday. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

