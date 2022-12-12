Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 14.1% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,584,000 after acquiring an additional 848,476 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 13.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,505,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,258,000 after acquiring an additional 776,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 26.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,714,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,391,000 after acquiring an additional 560,796 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 43.0% in the second quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,452,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,979,000 after acquiring an additional 436,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 71.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 899,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,070,000 after acquiring an additional 373,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.80.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $88.15 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $164.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.