Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Position Boosted by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at about $93,542,000. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after buying an additional 225,806 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,400,000 after purchasing an additional 170,812 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $39,121,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 45.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 236,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,115,000 after purchasing an additional 73,967 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at $443,824.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $219.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $349.61.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.91 by ($0.83). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 45.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.