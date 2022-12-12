Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 522,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,772,000 after buying an additional 75,416 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $100.04 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $104.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.01. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.88.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,237. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

