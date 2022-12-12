Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.44.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.8 %

AVY stock opened at $177.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.37. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $219.41.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Featured Stories

