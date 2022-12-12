LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 210 at Barclays

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 225 ($2.74) to GBX 210 ($2.56) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded LondonMetric Property from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LondonMetric Property from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered LondonMetric Property from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $271.00.

LondonMetric Property Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of LNSPF opened at $2.23 on Friday. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

