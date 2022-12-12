Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $201.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.34.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.63.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

