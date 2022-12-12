Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) & Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of Amazon.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Amazon.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Amazon.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $375.63 million 0.33 $2.05 million ($4.47) -0.72 Amazon.com $469.82 billion 1.93 $33.36 billion $1.09 81.77

Analyst Ratings

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amazon.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Amazon.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 4 4 0 2.50 Amazon.com 2 2 41 0 2.87

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus price target of $9.72, suggesting a potential upside of 202.76%. Amazon.com has a consensus price target of $149.61, suggesting a potential upside of 67.93%. Given Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is more favorable than Amazon.com.

Profitability

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Amazon.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0.04% 233.98% 82.68% Amazon.com 2.25% 14.44% 4.65%

Summary

Amazon.com beats Lulu’s Fashion Lounge on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores. The company also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Rings, and Echo and other devices; provides Kindle Direct Publishing, an online service that allows independent authors and publishers to make their books available in the Kindle Store; and develops and produces media content. In addition, it offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products on its websites, as well as its stores; and programs that allow authors, musicians, filmmakers, Twitch streamers, skill and app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, the company provides compute, storage, database, analytics, machine learning, and other services, as well as fulfillment, advertising, publishing, and digital content subscriptions. Additionally, it offers Amazon Prime, a membership program, which provides free shipping of various items; access to streaming of movies and series; and other services. The company serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, and content creators. Amazon.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

