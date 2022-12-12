M Holdings Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Linde by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Linde by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Linde by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Linde by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.7 %

LIN stock opened at $332.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $164.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $309.14 and its 200 day moving average is $298.97. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

