M Holdings Securities Inc. Raises Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $251.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.87.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

Boston Beer Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $61,183.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,059.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $61,183.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,059.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $2,063,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,301 shares of company stock worth $2,179,060 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer stock opened at $360.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.75. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $547.71. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 168.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.66. Boston Beer had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $596.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

