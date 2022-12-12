M Holdings Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 410.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $182.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.