M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 3,045 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,438 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,205,645,000 after buying an additional 4,992,817 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,347,000 after buying an additional 104,191 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,071 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,717,000 after buying an additional 40,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $131,047,000 after buying an additional 84,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Melius assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $38.01 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

