M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 32.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 13.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.50%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 338.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

