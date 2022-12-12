Macy’s, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1575 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Macy’s has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 41.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Macy’s has a payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Macy’s to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Macy’s stock opened at $22.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $28.52.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

