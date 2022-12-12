Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Manchester United in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Manchester United Stock Performance

MANU opened at $20.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Manchester United has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $23.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.50 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.81%. Research analysts expect that Manchester United will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Manchester United by 1,267.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Manchester United in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manchester United in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 10.2% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

