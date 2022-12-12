Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Manchester United in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company.
Manchester United Stock Performance
MANU opened at $20.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Manchester United has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $23.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Manchester United by 1,267.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Manchester United in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manchester United in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 10.2% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.
About Manchester United
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
