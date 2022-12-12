Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Marathon Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MGDPF opened at $0.62 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

