Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MARPS stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

