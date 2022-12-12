Mather Group LLC. Acquires 108 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $504,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $627,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 28.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $641,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.78.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $321.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.75. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $54,883.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,463 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

