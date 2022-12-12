Mather Group LLC. Acquires Shares of 14,095 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 46.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.71. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

