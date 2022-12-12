Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 174.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 120.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $54.87 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day moving average is $58.12.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.72.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

