Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,435,000 after acquiring an additional 102,474 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 325,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 163,332 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,640,000 after purchasing an additional 339,036 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $63.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average is $60.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 103.89%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

