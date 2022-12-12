Mather Group LLC. Has $334,000 Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 184,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 111,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 17,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of VFH opened at $83.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.75. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

