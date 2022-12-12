Mather Group LLC. Increases Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $416.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.63 and a 1 year high of $768.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

